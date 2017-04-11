Olympics

Caitlyn Jenner reveals she had gender reassignment surgery in new memoir

Jenner: 40 Years After Gold
Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reveals in her upcoming memoir that she underwent gender reassignment surgery in January 2017, PEOPLE confirmed

The Secrets of My Life will be released next month. 

“I just want to have all the right parts," Jenner writes, according to RadarOnline. "I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful, but liberated," she added.

The book was co-written with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Buzz Bissinger, who helped Jenner debut as Caitlyn on the cover of Vanity Fair in June 2015. Jenner came out as transgender in an interview with Diane Sawyer months before the magazine cover.

Jenner garnered fame as an Olympian who won gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics. Her life within the Kardashian family was documented on E!'s Keeping up with the Kardashians. Jenner's life was also portrayed in a documentary series called I am Cait.

In a Sports Illustrated profile last year, Jenner was reluctant to discuss any gender reassignment, saying "it’s nobody’s business whether I want to do that to my body,"

