These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps says he has not gotten the urge to un-retire and get back in the pool, but things could change.

Phelps says the thought of competing again will come up if he ends up attending the world championships in Budapest, scheduled to start on July 17.

"The true test will be, if I do end up going over to the worlds this summer, do I have that itch again?" Phelps said to the Associated Press.

Phelps said the motivation during his first comeback in the lead up to the 2016 Olympics stemmed from watching the 2013 championships in Barcelona, especially the men's relay team.

"I was just like, `This is a joke. How can these guys be swimming this slow?" Phelps said. ''We'll see if I get that itch again."

Phelps retired after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, finishing his career with 28 total medals, including a record 23 gold medals.

"I'm having so many amazing experience, so many cool experiences, with my family," Phelps said. "I don't see myself making a comeback. I have no desire right now to do it. I'm in the second chapter of my life. I have a lot of things I now want to accomplish. I'm realizing that more and more. This is a really cool opportunity for me to do some things I was not able to do when I was swimming.''

These days, Phelps is enjoying his family and participating in a few sponsorships including a new deal with Colgate.

The 31-year-old Phelps has called his swimming career over...for now.

''I never had that moment before to sit back and think about what I had done," Phelps said. "I'm so stoked that I came back for (the 2016) Olympics. I finished exactly how I wanted."

- Scooby Axson