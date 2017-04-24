Olympics

TIME 100: Leslie Jones pens tribute to Simone Biles

Tom Brady, LeBron, Colin Kaepernick among athletes named to Time's Most Influential list
Leslie Jones
This story was originally published on the TIME 100, a list of the 100 most influential people of 2017. Click here to view the original article.

Simone Biles
by Leslie Jones

I always keep up with gymnastics because I love the Olympics. But what struck me when I first saw Simone in Rio was how perfect she was at everything. That girl was born to do what she does.

And she is the best at it. Not the best black gymnast, not the best black-girl gymnast. The best gymnast. It really is inspiring. It's like she's sending a message to everyone who's watching: No matter what you're going through in life or what your circumstances are, you still can be No. 1. You've just got to work hard.

Of course, it's important to have fun too. Simone is just 20 years old. She shouldn't have to take life too seriously just yet. When I met Simone, I could tell that she knew that. She was always smiling, and she gives off this attitude of wanting to enjoy every moment to the fullest.

Simone is a very extraordinary person, and she's going to be a very extraordinary grownup.

Jones, a featured player on NBC's Saturday Night Live served as an Olympics correspondent in Rio

