Olympics

Watch: Christian Coleman destroys collegiate 100 meter record in 9.82 seconds

Chris Chavez
34 minutes ago

Tennessee junior Christian Coleman ran a collegiate record and the world's fastest time of 2017 in the 100 meters with his 9.82 second run in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The time also makes him the fourth-fastest American sprinter at the 100 meter distance. only Tyson Gay's 9.69, Justin Gatlin's 9.74 and Maurice Greene's 9.79 are faster in history.

He is now the ninth fastest at 100 meters all-time. Here is a list of those faster than him:

1. Usain Bolt (JAM) - 9.58

2. Tyson Gay (USA) - 9.69

3. Yohan Blake (JAM) - 9.69

4. Asafa Powell (JAM) - 9.72

5. Justin Gatlin (USA) - 9.74

6. Nesta Carter (JAM) - 9.78

7. Maurice Greene (USA) - 9.79

8. Steve Mullings (JAM) - 9.80

9. Christian Coleman (USA) - 9.82

Coleman has also run 19.85 for the 200 meters.

Coleman was the NCAA champion indoors at 60 meters and 200 meters during the indoor season. He is looking to capture the outdoor 100 meter and 200 meter titles.

Coleman could also contend for a spot on the U.S. national team for the IAAF World Championships in London later this summer. He must finish in the top three of the U.S. Championships, which will be held in Sacramento later this month.

Coleman's name may be familiar after he went viral for clocking a 4.12 for the 40 yard dash in a video put out by Tennessee's track and field team.

