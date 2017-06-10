Olympics

Usain Bolt set for final race on Jamaican soil

Usain Bolt will open his final track season with a 100 meter race at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday night. It will be his final race on his home soil.

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the meet at the National Stadium.

Bolt will race against fellow Olympic teammates Nesta Carter, Michael Frater and Nickel Ashmead. A more competitive heat includes 2012 Olympic silver medalist Yohan Blake and South African sprint star Akani Simbine. Bolt is expectedly the favorite for his race and has not lost a 100 meter final since June 2013.

Bolt's race is expected to start at 11:10 p.m. ET.

Bolt missed a few weeks of training after his close friend and British Olympian Germaine Mason died in a motorcycle crash while in Jamaica.

Saturday night's meet will also feature Olympic champions Allyson Felix, Mo Farah, David Rudisha and Wayde van Niekerk.

Bolt's next race will be a 100 meter race at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet on June 28. His final race will come at the IAAF World Championships in London in August.

