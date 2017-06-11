Watch: Usain Bolt wins final 100 meter race in Jamaica

These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Olympic champion and world record holder Usain Bolt said farewell to his Jamaican fans by winning his final 100 meter race on home soil in 10.03 seconds at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Bolt, the seven-time gold medalist, crossed the finish line and kissed the track before hitting his signature "To Di World" pose that he made famous at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Watch the race below:

Jamaica saying a heartfelt thank you to Usain Bolt. His last race and a very special evening! pic.twitter.com/7YPVYnUrl0 — MWasilewska (@WasilewskaEU) June 11, 2017

"I must say it was OK," Botl said after the race. "I don't think I've ever been that nervous running a 100."

The time matches Bolt's 10.03, which he ran in his debut at the 100 meter distance in 2007.

Bolt plans to retire in August at the IAAF World Championships in London. He remains the world record holder at 100 meters (9.58) and 200 meters (19.19).

Tennessee junior Christian Coleman, who was a member of last year's U.S. Olympic team, holds the fastest time of the year with his 9.82 that he ran to set a collegiate record at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.