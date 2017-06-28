USA Track and Field has awarded the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials to Mount San Antonio College (Mt. SAC) in Walnut, California.

"The board was presented with three excellent options for the 2020 Olympic Trials," USATF board chair Steve Miller said in a statement. "The board, and especially our active athletes, were clear in their desire to take the Olympic Trials back to Los Angeles. Mt. SAC has long been one of the top meets in the country, from an athlete performance perspective as well as from an organizational perspective. With the stadium upgrades currently planned, we are confident Mt. SAC will provide an extraordinary experience for athletes, fans, officials and volunteers."

Eugene, Ore. and Sacramento were the other two finalists to host the team trials ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Eugene has hosted the 2008, 2012 and 2016 trials. The USATF board voted 11–2 in favor of Mt. SAC.

Mt. SAC's Hilmer Lodge Stadium is currently undergoing a $62 million renovation and will hold more than 21,000 fans. The stadium hosted the 1968 U.S. Olympic trials for women. It is best known for its annual Mt. SAC Relays in April.

The tentative date for the 2020 Olympic Trials is set for June 19 to 28.