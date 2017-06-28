Olympics

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials to be held at Mt. San Antonio College

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

USA Track and Field has awarded the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials to Mount San Antonio College (Mt. SAC) in Walnut, California.

"The board was presented with three excellent options for the 2020 Olympic Trials," USATF board chair Steve Miller said in a statement. "The board, and especially our active athletes, were clear in their desire to take the Olympic Trials back to Los Angeles. Mt. SAC has long been one of the top meets in the country, from an athlete performance perspective as well as from an organizational perspective. With the stadium upgrades currently planned, we are confident Mt. SAC will provide an extraordinary experience for athletes, fans, officials and volunteers."

Eugene, Ore. and Sacramento were the other two finalists to host the team trials ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Eugene has hosted the 2008, 2012 and 2016 trials. The USATF board voted 11–2 in favor of Mt. SAC.

Mt. SAC's Hilmer Lodge Stadium is currently undergoing a $62 million renovation and will hold more than 21,000 fans. The stadium hosted the 1968 U.S. Olympic trials for women. It is best known for its annual Mt. SAC Relays in April.

The tentative date for the 2020 Olympic Trials is set for June 19 to 28.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters