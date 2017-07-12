Abdullah Hayayei, a Paralympian for the United Arab Emirates, died on Tuesday afternoon when a metal pole from one of the throwing cages fell and struck his head.

The 36-year-old competed in the shot put and javelin at last summer's Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Hayayei was training in London ahead of the World Para-athletic Championships, which will begin on Friday. London would have marked his second world championship appearance.

The UAE National Paralympic Committee announced the cage collapsed on Hayayei's head but no other details were shared. The death and collapse were still being investigated by authorities.

The incident was witnessed by a few teammates and coaches.

Ed Warner, co-chair of London 2017 issued a statement saying: "This is a devastating event and everyone within the London 2017 Organizing Committee is shocked and saddened. We will be working closely with all the competitors and teams over the days ahead to offer support wherever it is needed."

A moment of silence will be held for Hayayei during the opening ceremony on Friday.