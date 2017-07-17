Olympics

Watch: 5'7", 17-year-old South African clears high jump over seven feet

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Chris Chavez
40 minutes ago

17-year-old Breyton Poole is just 5'7" but wowed a packed stadium over the weekend as he cleared a 2.24-meter (7' 4¼") high jump mark at the IAAF U18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Germany's Chima Ihenetu took silver with his 2.14-meter jump.

Poole told reporters that he started high jumping at the age of 10 and also dabbled in rugby. His coach, Bennie Schlechder, says that they shelved rugby to focus on the championships in Kenya. Poole reportedly trains for one hour a day for just four or three days per week.

“They thought I wouldn’t be able to adapt to it because I was so short,” he said after winning gold. “I proved them wrong.”

Watch the clearance below:

South Africa is booming rwith track and field talent right now. Wayde van Niekerk, who won 400 meter gold in world record fashion at last summer's Olympics, could win gold in the 200 meters and 400 meters at next month's IAAF World Championships in London. Fellow Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya is the heavy favorite for gold in the women's 800 meters.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters