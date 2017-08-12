Usain Bolt Comes Up Injured in Last Career Race
Jamaica’s Usain Bolt pulled up injured in the final race of his career, Saturday’s 4x100 meter relay at the World Championships in London.
Bolt could not finish the race and sought medical attention as Great Britain raced to gold in the event. The status of his injury is unknown.
OMG . Still the greatest of all time #thankyouBolt— Kejan Haynes (@KejanHaynes) August 12, 2017
Usain Bolt pulls up in the 4x100m final pic.twitter.com/DRL3KwnJzr
Bolt finishes with 14 career world championship medals (eleven gold) and eight Olympic golds.