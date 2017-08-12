These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt pulled up injured in the final race of his career, Saturday’s 4x100 meter relay at the World Championships in London.

Bolt could not finish the race and sought medical attention as Great Britain raced to gold in the event. The status of his injury is unknown.

OMG . Still the greatest of all time #thankyouBolt



Usain Bolt pulls up in the 4x100m final

Bolt finishes with 14 career world championship medals (eleven gold) and eight Olympic golds.