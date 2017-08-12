Olympics

Usain Bolt Comes Up Injured in Last Career Race

1:33 | More Sports
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt pulled up injured in the final race of his career, Saturday’s 4x100 meter relay at the World Championships in London.

Bolt could not finish the race and sought medical attention as Great Britain raced to gold in the event. The status of his injury is unknown.

Bolt finishes with 14 career world championship medals (eleven gold) and eight Olympic golds.

 

