Olympics

Report: Oscar Pistorius Allowed Out Of Jail To Attend Grandmother's Funeral

2:00 | More Sports
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

South African Olympian Oscar Pistorius was allowed out of prison on Wednesday to attend his grandmother's funeral, according to Reuters. Pistorius is serving a six-year jail sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentines Day in 2013.

The local correctional services department said that Pistorius applied for and was granted compassionate leave for a few hours.

News24 in South Africa reported that Pistorius' grandmother died of old-age related complications last Thursday.

Earlier this month, Pistorius was also released from the facility briefly when he was ill. He spent a night at a medical center being being discharged. Pistorius has been imprisoned since July 2016.

