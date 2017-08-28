The 2017 TCS New York City Marathon U.S. elite field for this year's Nov. 5 race was announced and it includes four U.S. Olympians including Shalane Flanagan and Meb Keflezighi.

Flanagan returns to the streets of New York for the first time since she made her marathon debut in 2010. In the seven years since, Flanagan has established herself as one of the greatest American marathoners of all-time with a personal best of 2:21.14, which ranks as the second-fastest of all-time. This will mark Flanagan's first marathon since finishing sixth at last summer's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The U.S. women's elite field also includes Kellyn Taylor, who finished sixth at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, and Stephanie Bruce. Taylor and Bruce boast personal bests under 2:30.

The men's American field is headlined by the 42-year-old Keflezighi, who will be competing in his final marathon. This marks his 26th career race at 26.2 miles. Keflezighi is one of the most renowned American distance runners having won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, the 2009 New York City Marathon and the 2014 Boston Marathon. His personal best of 2:08.37 has him as the fastest American in the field but his most recent performances have not been as stellar. He ran 2:17:00 for 13th place in April's Boston Marathon. Keflezighi would be a long shot pick for the victory as this run will likely serve as one final farewell to a race that he's competed in 11 times.

Four-time U.S. Olympian Abdi Abdirahman took third at last year's New York City Marathon and was the top American in 2:11.23. He will be back at 40 years old to try and improve upon his podium finish. 2016 Olympic marathoner Jared Ward will be making his New York City Marathon debut. He was 10th in April's Boston Marathon.

Check out the full U.S. elite fields below:

Men: Meb Keflezighi (2:08:37); Abdi Abdirahman (2:08:56); Jared Ward (2:11:30); Shadrack Biwott (2:12:01); Christo Landry (2:14:30); Brendan Martin (2:15:30); Michael Wardian (2:17:49)

Women: Shalane Flanagan (2:21:14); Kellyn Taylor (2:28:40); Stephanie Brue (2:29:35); Esther Atkins (2:33:15); Heather Lieberg (2:34:09); Aliphine Tuliamuk (2:34:44); Neely Gracey (2:34:55); Laurie Knowles (2:36:01); Allie Kieffer (2:55:30); Caroline Williams (Debut); Tara Welling (Debut)