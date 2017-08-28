Olympics

Shalane Flanagan, Meb Keflezighi Headline 2017 NYC Marathon U.S. Elites

3:09 | Edge
Experience the NYC marathon in an entirely new way
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The 2017 TCS New York City Marathon U.S. elite field for this year's Nov. 5 race was announced and it includes four U.S. Olympians including Shalane Flanagan and Meb Keflezighi.

Flanagan returns to the streets of New York for the first time since she made her marathon debut in 2010. In the seven years since, Flanagan has established herself as one of the greatest American marathoners of all-time with a personal best of 2:21.14, which ranks as the second-fastest of all-time. This will mark Flanagan's first marathon since finishing sixth at last summer's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The U.S. women's elite field also includes Kellyn Taylor, who finished sixth at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, and Stephanie Bruce. Taylor and Bruce boast personal bests under 2:30.

The men's American field is headlined by the 42-year-old Keflezighi, who will be competing in his final marathon. This marks his 26th career race at 26.2 miles. Keflezighi is one of the most renowned American distance runners having won a silver medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, the 2009 New York City Marathon and the 2014 Boston Marathon. His personal best of 2:08.37 has him as the fastest American in the field but his most recent performances have not been as stellar. He ran 2:17:00 for 13th place in April's Boston Marathon. Keflezighi would be a long shot pick for the victory as this run will likely serve as one final farewell to a race that he's competed in 11 times.

SI debuts first-person virtual reality experience of New York City Marathon

Four-time U.S. Olympian Abdi Abdirahman took third at last year's New York City Marathon and was the top American in 2:11.23. He will be back at 40 years old to try and improve upon his podium finish. 2016 Olympic marathoner Jared Ward will be making his New York City Marathon debut. He was 10th in April's Boston Marathon.

Check out the full U.S. elite fields below:

Men: Meb Keflezighi (2:08:37); Abdi Abdirahman (2:08:56); Jared Ward (2:11:30); Shadrack Biwott (2:12:01); Christo Landry (2:14:30); Brendan Martin (2:15:30); Michael Wardian (2:17:49)

Women: Shalane Flanagan (2:21:14); Kellyn Taylor (2:28:40); Stephanie Brue (2:29:35); Esther Atkins (2:33:15); Heather Lieberg (2:34:09); Aliphine Tuliamuk (2:34:44); Neely Gracey (2:34:55); Laurie Knowles (2:36:01); Allie Kieffer (2:55:30); Caroline Williams (Debut); Tara Welling (Debut)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters