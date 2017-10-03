Watch: Trailer Released For 'Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer' Movie

Oscar Pistorius hasn't even finished his jail sentence and there's already a movie about him.

Chris Chavez
October 03, 2017

A 62-second trailer for Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer was released this week and it looks awful.

The movie is set to be released on November 11th on Lifetime and focuses on the South African Olympian's fall from grace when he murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentines Day in 2013. Pistorius claimed that he acted in self defense thinking that there was a burglar in his home but he was found guilty of murder sentenced to prison for six years.

The Supreme Court of Appeals in South Africa recently announced that it will hear the state's appeal against the murder sentence. The state believes the sentence is too lenient and will push for a longer punishment. The appeal will be heard on Nov. 3.

Lifetime is getting some heat from both the Pistorius and Steenkamp families. Carl Pistorius, Oscar's brother, released a statement saying that the family wishes to distance themselves from the film because it "is not not a true reflection of what happened on the day of this tragedy and the subsequent trial of the matter." The Steenkamp family says it was not approached or consulted on the project.

South African fans took to Twitter as well because the movie will air in America before they get to see it. Others took issue with the fact that it says it is "based on the true story." 

Watch the trailer below:

The teaser is also getting some backlash for the taglines that say "Heart of a Champion" and "Mind of a Killer" to describe Pistorius before he breaks down in tears before a court.

