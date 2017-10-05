In an interview with Runner's World, two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp once again denied any allegations of doping ahead of his fourth career marathon and first-ever Chicago Marathon on Sunday morning. Rupp has never tested positive for any performance enhancing drugs.

Rupp's coach, Alberto Salazar, remains under investigation by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency regarding allegations that the Nike Oregon Project coach may have violated anti-doping protocol with a few of his athletes. The allegations against Salazar first went public in 2015 in a joint report by BBC and ProPublica in which former athletes and an assistant coach alleged that Salazar pushed the boundaries on doping rules to gain a competitive advantage by encouraging the use of prescription medication and therapeutic use exemptions. A leaked report by USADA to the Texas Medical Board as part of an investigation into Dr. Jeffrey Brown and the coach noted that Salazar "almost certainly broke anti-doping rules."

Salazar has previously denied all allegations.

“We did not break the rules,” Rupp told Runner's World on Thursday. “I did not break the rules, I should say. I can’t speak for anybody else, but I know that we’ve all been very careful that we did not break the rules.”

• Legal implications of leaked USADA investigation report

Rupp has been training under Salazar since he was a teenager and a recent report alleges that Rupp received an infusion of L-Carnitine in Jan. 2012 that exceeded the World Anti-Doping Agency's legal limit of up to 50ml over a six-hour period. He says that he has always consulted with USADA before taking the infusion and always followed the WADA code.

Rupp says he hasn't read any of the reports or stories tied to the scandal and described it as "speculation" to RW.