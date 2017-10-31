Four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah has decided to split with coach Alberto Salazar and head back to train in London under Gary Lough, who previously coached and is married to women's marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe. In six years under Salazar's direction, Farah won gold medals in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Salazar remains under investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency regarding potential rules violations. The allegations against Salazar were made public in a joint-report by the BBC and ProPublica in 2015. Farah has defended Salazar over the years and both deny ever breaking any anti-doping rules. Farah has never tested positive for any performance enhancing drugs and told The Sun (U.K.) that he is not leaving Salazar because of the doping allegations.

"If Alberto had crossed the line I would be out the door, but USADA has not charged him with anything," Farah said. "If I had ever had any reason to doubt Alberto, I would not have stood by him all this time."

Farah has retired from racing on the track after a summer in which he won his sixth world championship title at the IAAF World Championships in London in August. He will now focus on the marathon and will be racing the London Marathon next April. On Monday evening, Farah posted a video from his home in Portland, Ore. saying that his family misses their home and it would not be possible to continue his partnership with Salazar from abroad. Salazar told The Oregonian that the decision to part ways was mutual and he has offered to serve as an advisor to Farah.