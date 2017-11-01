Watch: ‘Thank You Mom’ Olympics Commercial Returns For 2018 Games

The “Thank You Mom” Olympic commercials are back, with the Pyeongchang Games 100 days away. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 01, 2017

This time around though, the spot stresses #LoveOverBias

​“When the world sees differences, a mom sees boundless potential," Procter & Gamble said in the video's description. "For the Winter Olympics 2018, we’re honoring a mom’s role in helping her kids overcome the world’s bias. Just imagine what the world could be if we all saw each other through a mom’s loving eyes."

Check out the new ad below.

P&G brought back its concept spots from the 2014 Sochi Games and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Watch the 2016 commercial here

