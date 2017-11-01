The “Thank You Mom” Olympic commercials are back, with the Pyeongchang Games 100 days away.
This time around though, the spot stresses #LoveOverBias
“When the world sees differences, a mom sees boundless potential," Procter & Gamble said in the video's description. "For the Winter Olympics 2018, we’re honoring a mom’s role in helping her kids overcome the world’s bias. Just imagine what the world could be if we all saw each other through a mom’s loving eyes."
Check out the new ad below.
Imagine what the world could be if we all saw each other through a mom’s eyes. Share #LoveOverBias. Discover more: https://t.co/nLIJYy49Hx pic.twitter.com/vyAQPIv9eQ— P&G (@ProcterGamble) November 1, 2017
P&G brought back its concept spots from the 2014 Sochi Games and the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Watch the 2016 commercial here.