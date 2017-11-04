KHL May Pull Out of Winter Olympics

The Kontinental Hockey League has suggested it may withdraw its players from the Pyeongchang Olympics in protest of doping investigations into Russian athletes.

By Associated Press
November 04, 2017

The Moscow-based KHL, widely considered the strongest league outside the NHL, contains leading Russians but also many players who could represent the United States, Canada and various European nations.

KHL president Dmitry Chernyshenko said in a statement that the International Olympic Committee "is destroying the existing world order in sports" by pursuing doping cases against Russians in other sports who are suspected of using banned substances around the time of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Chernyshenko references the NHL's absence from Pyeongchang in February after failing to reach a deal with the IOC, and adds "the KHL is ready to respond accordingly."

