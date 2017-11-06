Day 2 of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics will display many sports across the day. A full schedule can be found below. Medals will be awarded at bolded times. All times are EST

Time Sport Event 2:15 a.m. Cross-country ski Women's 15 km skiathlon 2:40 a.m. Hockey Women's group B preliminary: Japan vs. Sweden 5:00 a.m. Short track speed skating Men's 1500m, Women's 500m, Women's 3000m 5:10 a.m. Luge Men's singles runs 1-2 6:00 a.m. Speed skating Women's 3000m 6:05 a.m. Curling Mixed doubles: Round-robin 6:15 a.m. Biathlon Women's 7.5 km sprint 7:10 a.m. Hockey Women's group B preliminary: Switzerland vs. South Korea 7:35 a.m. Ski jumping Men's individual normal hill final 7:05 p.m. Curling Mixed doubles: Round-robin 8:00 p.m. Snowboarding Men's snowboard slopestyle final 8:00 p.m. Figure skating Team event: Short dance, ladies short, pairs free 9:00 p.m. Alpine skiing Alpine skiing men's downhill 11:30 p.m. Snowboarding Women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying

The Games will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across the networks of NBC Universal. Every Olympic event will be available to stream live and on-demand on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.