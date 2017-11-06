A day-by-day look at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Day 2 of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics will display many sports across the day. A full schedule can be found below. Medals will be awarded at bolded times. All times are EST
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|2:15 a.m.
|Cross-country ski
|Women's 15 km skiathlon
|2:40 a.m.
|Hockey
|Women's group B preliminary: Japan vs. Sweden
|5:00 a.m.
|Short track speed skating
|Men's 1500m, Women's 500m, Women's 3000m
|5:10 a.m.
|Luge
|Men's singles runs 1-2
|6:00 a.m.
|Speed skating
|Women's 3000m
|6:05 a.m.
|Curling
|Mixed doubles: Round-robin
|6:15 a.m.
|Biathlon
|Women's 7.5 km sprint
|7:10 a.m.
|Hockey
|Women's group B preliminary: Switzerland vs. South Korea
|7:35 a.m.
|Ski jumping
|Men's individual normal hill final
|7:05 p.m.
|Curling
|Mixed doubles: Round-robin
|8:00 p.m.
|Snowboarding
|Men's snowboard slopestyle final
|8:00 p.m.
|Figure skating
|Team event: Short dance, ladies short, pairs free
|9:00 p.m.
|Alpine skiing
|Alpine skiing men's downhill
|11:30 p.m.
|Snowboarding
|Women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying
The Games will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across the networks of NBC Universal. Every Olympic event will be available to stream live and on-demand on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.