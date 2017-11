Iranian Olympian Kianoush Rostami is auctioning off his gold medal to aid victims of the earthquake that struck Iran and Iraq on Sunday.

Rostami announced his decision in an Instagram post. The caption, according to Google Translate explains that he believes the medal belongs to the citizens of Iraq and that by auctioning it off, he is returning it to them. Rostami also posted a picture of himself in front of supplies that he says he will ensure make it to Kermanshah, a city on Iran's west coast that was hit hardest by the earthquake.

کمکهای غیر نقدی تون رو به آدرس: همت شرق به غرب ، بعد از اشرفی اصفهانی ، خروجی عدل #حسینه شهدا ارسال نمایید ، در این محل اینجانب کیانوش رستمی به همراه آقایان حمید سوریان ، پیمان رجبی و خانم ها لیلا رجبی و بهناز شفیعی خدمتگذاریم . با سپاس فراوان از قلب های مهربانتون .6362141040667306کمک های نقدی به نام کیانوش رستمی A post shared by Kianoush Rostami (@kianoush_rostami) on Nov 15, 2017 at 3:04am PST

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Iran's west and Iraq's east coast on Sunday. More than 500 people are confirmed dead as a result of the earthquake.

Rostami, who competes in the 85 kg weight class, won a silver medal at the 2012 Games in London and a gold in 2016 in Rio.