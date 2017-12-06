Olympic gymnastics gold medalist McKayla Maroney and her family are seeking the maximum sentence for former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after being charged with child porn crimes.

Maroney says that Nassar sexually abused her for years and was scheduled to deliver a victim-impact statement on Thursday. That testimony will now be delivered by letters written by Maroney and her mother.

Maroney has said that she was sexually abused by Nassar, who is facing several sexual assault charges and pled guilty this summer on charges of obtaining and possessing child pornography and destroying computer files to hamper a federal investigation.

Nassar, who worked with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades as a trainer and medical coordinator, could receive a minimum sentence of 27 years, but prosecutors want a 60-year prison term.

Nassar is accused of sexually abusing over 140 women and girls.

"This experience has shattered McKayla," Erin Maroney wrote in a letter, obtained by ESPN.com, to the federal court. "She has transformed from a bubbly, positive, loving, world class athlete into a young adult who was deeply depressed, at times suicidal. At times, I was unsure whether I would open her bedroom door and find her dead."

Maroney's teammates on that Olympic team, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, have also accused Nassar of sexual abuse.

"He abused my trust, abused my body and left scars on my psyche that may never heal," McKayla Maroney said in her letter. "Larry Nassar deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison."