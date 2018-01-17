American Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon criticized the selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the U.S delegation to the 2018 Olympic games in Pyeochang, South Korea, during an interview with USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday.

​Rippon, 28, is believed to be the first openly gay U.S. Winter Olympian, according to the article.

“If it were before my event, I would absolutely not go out of my way to meet somebody who I felt has gone out of their way to not only show that they aren’t a friend of a gay person but that they think that they’re sick,” Rippon said. “I wouldn’t go out of my way to meet somebody like that.

But he did say, he'd be more open to a conversation after he's done competing if there's a chance to meet.

Rippon also praised former President Barack Obama for his decision to send several gay athletes with the 2012 Winter Olympics delegation to Sochi, Russia.

He is the 2016 U.S. men's figure skating champion. He was selected to the team after finishing fourth at this year's U.S. national championships.

Read the full USA TODAY Sports article here.