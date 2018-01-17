Gay Olympian Adam Rippon Criticizes Choice of Mike Pence as U.S. Delegation Leader

American Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon criticized the selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the U.S delegation to the 2018 Olympic games.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 17, 2018

American Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon criticized the selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the U.S delegation to the 2018 Olympic games in Pyeochang, South Korea, during an interview with USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday. 

​Rippon, 28, is believed to be the first openly gay U.S. Winter Olympian, according to the article. 

“If it were before my event, I would absolutely not go out of my way to meet somebody who I felt has gone out of their way to not only show that they aren’t a friend of a gay person but that they think that they’re sick,” Rippon said. “I wouldn’t go out of my way to meet somebody like that.

But he did say, he'd be more open to a conversation after he's done competing if there's a chance to meet. 

Rippon also praised former President Barack Obama for his decision to send several gay athletes with the 2012 Winter Olympics delegation to Sochi, Russia. 

He is the 2016 U.S. men's figure skating champion. He was selected to the team after finishing fourth at this year's U.S. national championships. 

Read the full USA TODAY Sports article here

 

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters