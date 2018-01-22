Several USA Gymnastics executive board members announced their resignation on Monday as the sentencing hearing for former team doctor Larry Nasar continues in Michigan.

More than 140 women are expected to deliver victim impact statements before a judge announces her sentence for Nassar, who has pleaded guilty to multiple sexual assault charges. Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims as young as six years old. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges. Many of the women have criticized USA Gymnastics and its handling of allegations against Nassar over the years.

"USA Gym Board of Directors executive leadership - Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder & Treasurer Bitsy Kelley - tendered their resignations, effective Jan. 21, 2018," USA Gymnastics president and CEO Kerry Perry said in a statement. "The Board of Directors will identify an interim chairperson until a permanent selection is named. We support their decisions to resign at this time. We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization. As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve."

Last week, USA Gymnastics announced it was terminating its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch in Texas, which served as the national team's training base and the site where many were sexually assaulted by Nassar.