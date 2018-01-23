Olympian Shawn Johnson East: 'If I Had A Daughter Right Now, I Couldn't' Put Her In Gymnastics'

Shawn Johnson says USA Gymnastics has failed their athletes.

By Chris Chavez
January 23, 2018

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East posted a video titled "i am disgusted" on Monday night, where she criticized USA Gymnastics for its handling of sexual assault allegations against former team doctor Larry Nassar. 

She addressed the women and girls who have given victim impact statements in the past week at Nassar's sentencing in Michigan. 

"Know I'm praying for you, I love you, you have experienced some of the worst evil in the world, and to know that you guys have a voice and that you're standing up for so many people, just know that you are my heroes," Johnson East said. “Knowing that USA Gymnastics has failed their athletes so terribly disappoints me and makes me so incredibly angry. I think the fact that any of this has ever happened shows that USA Gymnastics has failed as a governing body to protect the athletes that it supports and claims to care about."

"If I had a daughter right now, I couldn't put her in it," Johnson East later added. "I can't even trust USA Gymnastics."

Watch her video below:

[youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAyg7C2-mjQ]

Johnson East won four Olympic medals at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.

