What Time Is The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

What time is the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

By Chris Chavez
February 06, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea will begin on Friday, Feb. 9 with the Opening Ceremony at the new Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

The ceremony will be broadcast live by NBC online and on the NBC Sports app. You can stream the ceremony on your phone, tablet or television using the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV apps. 

If you want to watch the ceremony live, you have to wake up early in the U.S. The Opening Ceremony will start at 6 a.m. ET. 

NBC will have a television broadcast of the Opening Ceremony at 8 p.m. ET. The primetime special will be hosted by Katie Couric and Mike Tirico.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters