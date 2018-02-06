The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea will begin on Friday, Feb. 9 with the Opening Ceremony at the new Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

The ceremony will be broadcast live by NBC online and on the NBC Sports app. You can stream the ceremony on your phone, tablet or television using the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV apps.

If you want to watch the ceremony live, you have to wake up early in the U.S. The Opening Ceremony will start at 6 a.m. ET.

NBC will have a television broadcast of the Opening Ceremony at 8 p.m. ET. The primetime special will be hosted by Katie Couric and Mike Tirico.