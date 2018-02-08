Who is Hosting the 2020 Olympics?

The 2020 Summer Olympics will be hosted in Tokyo, Japan.

The city was awarded the games in 2013 after beating out Istanbul, Turkey and Madrid, Spain in the voting.

It will be Tokyo's second time hosting the Summer Olympics; they previously hosted the 1964 Summer Olympics. The games are scheduled to be held from July 24 to Aug. 9 in 2020.

There will be 33 sports in the 2020 Olympic program with the addition of softball, karate, sport climbing, baseball, surfing, and skateboarding