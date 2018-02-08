Mike Pence Calls Story About Adam Rippon Refusing to Meet "Fake News"

Vice President Pence slams story about Olympian Adam Rippon refusing to meet with him

By Scooby Axson
February 08, 2018

Vice President Pence says a story saying Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon refused to meet with him is "fake news."

USA Today reported that Rippon, who is gay, didn't not want to meet with Pence after the vice president requested a meeting after becoming concerned about the possible backlash he would endure during his trip to the Olympics.

Rippon had criticized the selection of Pence to lead the U.S delegation to the 2018 Olympic games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Rippon also had issues with Pence over a campaign website claiming that Pence supported gay conversion therapy when he was a congressman.

“The vice president is proud to lead the U.S. delegation to the Olympics and support America’s incredible athletes,” Pence's press secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement to USA Today. “This [gay conversion] accusation is totally false and has no basis in fact. Despite these misinformed claims, the vice president will be enthusiastically supporting all the U.S. athletes competing next month in Pyeongchang."

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters