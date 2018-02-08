Vice President Pence says a story saying Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon refused to meet with him is "fake news."

USA Today reported that Rippon, who is gay, didn't not want to meet with Pence after the vice president requested a meeting after becoming concerned about the possible backlash he would endure during his trip to the Olympics.

Rippon had criticized the selection of Pence to lead the U.S delegation to the 2018 Olympic games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Headed to the Olympics to cheer on #TeamUSA. One reporter trying to distort 18 yr old nonstory to sow seeds of division. We won’t let that happen! #FAKENEWS. Our athletes are the best in the world and we are for ALL of them! #TEAMUSA — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 8, 2018

Rippon also had issues with Pence over a campaign website claiming that Pence supported gay conversion therapy when he was a congressman.

“The vice president is proud to lead the U.S. delegation to the Olympics and support America’s incredible athletes,” Pence's press secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement to USA Today. “This [gay conversion] accusation is totally false and has no basis in fact. Despite these misinformed claims, the vice president will be enthusiastically supporting all the U.S. athletes competing next month in Pyeongchang."