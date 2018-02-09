Is Cool Runnings Based On a True Story?

Cool Runnings, a 1993 movie released by Walt Disney Pictures, is based on the story of a bobsled team trying to qualify for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

With most Hollywood movies, liberties were taken with the story, but the premise follows four men in their desire to get to the Olympics.

The movie starred John Candy, Rawle D. Lewis, Leon, Doug E. Doug and Malik Yoba and the movie studio used fictional characters to tell the story.

The real bobsledders actually entered the four-man bobsled three days before the event.

One of the real bobsledders, Dudley ‘Tal’ Stokes, said in an interview years ago that most of the movie was made up.