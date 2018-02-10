PyeongChang 2018: What is the OAR?

Watching the Olympics and keep hearing "OAR," but don't know what it means?

Well the term refers to the Olympic Athletes from Russia, which is the team that formed after the International Olympic Committee banned Russia from the games for a doping scandal.

There were 169 Russians that were invited to compete under the OAR team.

The athletes that are clean are competing under the neutral flag. According to Olympic Conduct Guidelines, they are not allowed to march under the Russian flag or wear Russia's colors or logos.

While the IOC invited the 169 athletes, the highest sport court dismissed pleas from others in the days leading up to the games.