If you're boycotting men's hockey at this year's Olympics because their won't be NHL players, the women's hockey competition is for you. The best part about it? You already have a team to root for—the USA!

Team USA is comprised of a hodge-podge of college students and professional players from the National Women's hockey league. The national team begins its quest for Olympic gold early Sunday morning eastern time in a matchup with Finland.

The U.S. has a good chance to win a medal and the team is considered a favorite along with Canada. The Americans were drawn into Group B with Canada, Finland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Here's their full schedule of games in the Olympic tournament:

Group stage schedule

USA vs. Finland — Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2:40 a.m. ET

USA vs. Olympic Athletes From Russia — Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m. ET

USA vs. Canada — Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET

After the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout rounds. The dates for those are as follows:

Semifinals — Monday, Feb. 19 time TBD

Bronze-Medal Game — Wednesday, Feb. 21 time 2:40 a.m. ET

Gold-Medal Game — Thursdsay, Feb. 22 time 11:10 p.m. ET