The schedule for the USA's women's hockey team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
If you're boycotting men's hockey at this year's Olympics because their won't be NHL players, the women's hockey competition is for you. The best part about it? You already have a team to root for—the USA!
Team USA is comprised of a hodge-podge of college students and professional players from the National Women's hockey league. The national team begins its quest for Olympic gold early Sunday morning eastern time in a matchup with Finland.
The U.S. has a good chance to win a medal and the team is considered a favorite along with Canada. The Americans were drawn into Group B with Canada, Finland and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.
Here's their full schedule of games in the Olympic tournament:
Group stage schedule
USA vs. Finland — Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2:40 a.m. ET
USA vs. Olympic Athletes From Russia — Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7:10 a.m. ET
USA vs. Canada — Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET
After the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout rounds. The dates for those are as follows:
Semifinals — Monday, Feb. 19 time TBD
Bronze-Medal Game — Wednesday, Feb. 21 time 2:40 a.m. ET
Gold-Medal Game — Thursdsay, Feb. 22 time 11:10 p.m. ET