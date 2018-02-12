The third full day of Olympic events saw Team USA add two more medals to its count, but Norway remains the leader overall, with Germany hoarding the gold.

Monday's seven events in South Korea saw six different nations come away with first-place finishes. It was a banner day for Canada, which picked up its first two gold medals thanks to terrific performances in the figure skating team event and a dominant showing from Mikaël Kingsbury in the men's freestyle skiing moguls. The Canadians added a silver in the women's slopestyle snowboard courtesy of Laurie Blouin and are fourth in the medal count.

Norway continued to rack up the hardware, winning gold in the women's normal hill ski jump, where Maren Lundby upset superstar Japanese skier Sara Takanashi and 2014 Olympic champion Carina Vogt of Germany. Norway now has nine medals overall to lead all nations, but the Germans are right on their tail after picking up two medals in the biathlon. Laura Dahlmeier scored Germany's fourth gold of the Games, tops in the field, in the women's 10 kilometer pursuit, and countryman Benedikt Doll added a bronze in the men's 12.5 kilometer pursuit. Gold, though, belonged to France's Martin Fourcade, who recovered from an uncharacteristically poor performance in the 10 kilometer sprint to win the pursuit and repeat as champion in the event, giving him his third career Olympic gold and first in PyeongChang.

As for the United States, snowboarder Jamie Anderson joined teenage sensation Red Gerard as the country's only gold medal winners to date, taking home the slopestyle title for a second straight Games. Aside from Anderson, Team USA also brought home the bronze in the team figure skating event thanks to the efforts of Mirai Nagasu, Adam Rippon and the Shibutani siblings, Alex and Maia. With four medals, the U.S. is now fifth in the standings.

Finally, the Netherlands continued its dominance in speedskating, as Dutch women took gold and bronze in the 1,500 meters. Unsurprisingly, it was Ireen Wüst who finished first in that race, making her the first athlete ever to win an individual gold medal in four consecutive Games. It was the 10th medal of Wüst's illustrious career; her ninth came last week, when she took the silver in the 3,000 meters. Sandwiched between her and Dutch skater Marrit Leenstra for silver was Japan's Miho Takagi, who finished just 0.2 seconds behind Wüst for first.

