Goaltenders for the U.S. women's hockey team at the 2018 Olympic Games might have to remove an image of the State of Liberty from their masks, according to USA Today.

The International Olympic Committee reportedly wants the goalies to remove the image because it violates IOC rules about political symbols on uniforms. Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter aims to "prevent the Games from being used as a platform for protests, demonstrations or the promotion of political, religious or racial propaganda." Competitors are not allowed to wear items that feature words from national anthems or slogans related to national identity.

Goaltenders Nicole Hensley and Alex Rigsby both have an image of the State of Liberty on their masks. Maddie Rooney, who started in the USA's first game of the PyeongChang Games, does not have a Statue of Liberty on her mask.

A USA Hockey spokesperson told USA Today that the organization is discussing the situation with the IOC.

The IOC also asked a South Korean goaltender to remove an image of Admiral Yi Sun-shin, a 16th century Korean admiral, from his mask because it violated the rule.

The USA, which beat Finland 3–1 in its opening game, is set to face Russia on Tuesday at 7:10 a.m. ET.