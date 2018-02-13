Slovenian snowboarder Tit Štante showed off a snowboard with a message of support for incarcerated rapper Meek Mill when he flashed his snowboard that read "#FreeMeekMill" during the men's halfpipe qualifiers on Tuesday.

Mill is serving a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation for a decade-old gun and drug charge despite the probation officer and prosecutor not recommending prison time. Judge Genece Brinkley sentence Mill to prison and cited a failed drug test, failure to comply with an order restricting his travel and two other unrelated arrests. The decision by Brinkley has been met with criticism.

Stante joins the Philadelphia Eagles, Karl Anthony-Towns and others from the sports world who have shown for support for Mill.