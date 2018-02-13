The #FreeMeekMill movement gets a moment at the Olympics.
Slovenian snowboarder Tit Štante showed off a snowboard with a message of support for incarcerated rapper Meek Mill when he flashed his snowboard that read "#FreeMeekMill" during the men's halfpipe qualifiers on Tuesday.
Mill is serving a two- to four-year sentence for a probation violation for a decade-old gun and drug charge despite the probation officer and prosecutor not recommending prison time. Judge Genece Brinkley sentence Mill to prison and cited a failed drug test, failure to comply with an order restricting his travel and two other unrelated arrests. The decision by Brinkley has been met with criticism.
Tit Stante; Olympic Snowborder pic.twitter.com/qTAAl8kGLc— Jack (@JackTate25) February 13, 2018
Stante joins the Philadelphia Eagles, Karl Anthony-Towns and others from the sports world who have shown for support for Mill.