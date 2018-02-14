Can the U.S. men's hockey team win their first gold medal since 1980?
The United States men's hockey team will compete for its first gold medal in the sport since 1980 at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
At the 2014 Games in Sochi, Team USA placed fourth. The United States lost to Canada in the semifinals.
Since the National Hockey League pulled out of the PyeongChang Olympics, the 25-man U.S. roster is made up of players signed to overseas teams and college players.
The 2018 U.S. Roster
GOALTENDERS (3)
30 – Ryan Zapolski
31 – Brandon Maxwell
33 – David Leggio
DEFENSEMEN (8)
4 – Chad Billins
5 – Noah Welch
13 – Ryan Gunderson
20 – Will Borgen
21 – James Wisniewski
22 –Bobby Sanguinetti
24 – Jonathon Blum
97 – Matt Gilroy
FORWARDS (14)
7 – John McCarthy
11 – Garrett Roe
12 – Brian Gionta
14 – Broc Little
15 – Bobby Butler
16 – Ryan Donato
17 – Chris Bourque
18 – Jordan Greenway
19 – Jim Slater
23 – Troy Terry
26 – Mark Arcobello
42 – Chad Kolarik
94 – Ryan Stoa