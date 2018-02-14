The United States men's hockey team will compete for its first gold medal in the sport since 1980 at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

At the 2014 Games in Sochi, Team USA placed fourth. The United States lost to Canada in the semifinals.

Since the National Hockey League pulled out of the PyeongChang Olympics, the 25-man U.S. roster is made up of players signed to overseas teams and college players.

The 2018 U.S. Roster

GOALTENDERS (3)

30 – Ryan Zapolski

31 – Brandon Maxwell

33 – David Leggio

DEFENSEMEN (8)

4 – Chad Billins

5 – Noah Welch

13 – Ryan Gunderson

20 – Will Borgen

21 – James Wisniewski

22 –Bobby Sanguinetti

24 – Jonathon Blum

97 – Matt Gilroy

FORWARDS (14)

7 – John McCarthy

11 – Garrett Roe

12 – Brian Gionta

14 – Broc Little

15 – Bobby Butler

16 – Ryan Donato

17 – Chris Bourque

18 – Jordan Greenway

19 – Jim Slater

23 – Troy Terry

26 – Mark Arcobello

42 – Chad Kolarik

94 – Ryan Stoa