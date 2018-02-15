Norway retook the overall medal lead from Germany on Thursday, as Askel Lund Svindal won gold and teammate Kjetil Jansrud took silver in the men's downhill. Ragnhild Haga also won gold in the women's cross country 10km freestyle race, and Johannes Thingnes Bo won gold in the men's 20K biathlon.

The Germans, though, just seem to keep adding gold medals. The highlight was on Wednesday evening, when Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot jumped from fourth to first to claim a stunning gold medal in the pairs free skate. The win snapped Germany's pairs gold drought, which dated back to 1952.

China's pair of Sui Wenjing and Han Con led the field after the short program on Tuesday, and ended up taking silver. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford from Canada rounded out the podium for bronze.

As for the Americans, they're currently fifth in the medal count. Mikaela Shiffrin's giant slalom win on Thursday was gold medal No. 101 for the U.S. all-time in the Winter Olympics.

For a current tally of all the medals, check out our live tracker right here.

Sports Illustrated

Come back tomorrow for an updated look at who finished on the podium.