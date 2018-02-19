Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin withdrew from the downhill competition on Monday after the women’s Olympic Alpine combined was moved up to Thursday because of weather.

Shiffrin had 15th fastest time in 1:41.55, which was 1.8 seconds off the pace.

The downhill is slated for Wednesday, meaning if she would have staying in the competition, she would have had to compete for two straight days.

“As much as I wanted to compete in the Olympic downhill, with the schedule change it’s important for me to focus my energy on preparing for the combined,” said Shiffrin. “I’m looking forward to cheering on our girls racing in the downhill and to compete myself in Thursday’s combined.

“This track is incredible and it has been so fun to ski these last few days. As with every downhill I have skied this year I am learning so much with each run. Each time I get to the finish I just want to go back to the top and do it again!”

Shiffrin has already captured a gold medal in the women's giant slalom, after failing to defend her gold medal in the slalom event, where she finished fourth.