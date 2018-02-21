What Time Is The Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea officially come to a close on Sunday, Feb. 25 with the Closing Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at the brand new Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, and it will be one of only four times the stadium is used before it will be torn down. Along with the Opening and Closing Ceremony of these Olympics, the stadium will host both the Opening and Closing Ceremony of the Paralympics in March.

The ceremony will be broadcast live by NBC online and on the NBC Sports app, though there will not be commentary on the streams. You can stream the ceremony on your phone, tablet or television using the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV apps.

If you want to watch the ceremony live in the United States, you'll have to get up quite early (or stay up all night, if you live on the West Coast). The Closing Ceremony will start at 6 a.m. ET.

NBC will have a tape-delayed television broadcast of the Closing Ceremony that starts at 8 p.m. ET and ends at 10:30. The primetime special will be hosted by Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, and Terry Gannon​.