Canadian Sebastien Toutant won the first ever Big Air event, with American Kyle Mack winning silver in the PyeongChang on Friday night (ET).

Great Britain's Billy Morgan took the bronze.

Toutant, who had the lead going into the final run, lost his landing on the final jump to end with a score 174.25 and keep the lead.

Mack landed a frontside triple cork 1440 Bloody Dracula on his second run that drew plenty of cheers. He was so close to landing his last 1620, but he settled with his 168.75 score from the first two runs.

American Chris Corning scored 74.25 and 78.75 in his first two runs, but he fell going in his third attempt for a backside quad 1800 that had four flips and five spins. He finished in fourth.

Teen phenom Red Gerard won the gold in Slopestyle, but missed out on a medal Friday. He finished in fifth.

In the final, the scores from each competitor's two best runs were added together to get the final results. Riders were evaluated on the difficulty of the tricks, execution of the run, amplitude of the techniques and landing of the jumps.

United States President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was in the audience watching the final.