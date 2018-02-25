The 2018 Winter Games are over and what's left are the memories and of course, the medal count.

PyeongChang provided some crazy moments from a Russian figure skating faceoff to a United States curling victory.

After snowboarder Red Gerard won the United States' first gold medal of the game, Team USA took fourth in the medal count to win 23 medals. Shaun White's halfpipe win was Team USA's 100th all-time gold medal. See the USA's full medal count below.

But overall, Norway led the medal count with 38 total medals (13 golds). Germany followed with 31 total (14 golds) and Canada took third with 29 total (11 golds).

The Netherlands had 20 medals total (eight golds) and home country South Korea had 17 medals total (five golds).

The Olympic Athletes from Russia finished with just two gold medals — in figure skating and men's hockey — while adding 16 others to their collection.

See the complete medal count breakdown here.

Here is every medal the United States won at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Gold (9)

• Redmond Gerard (Snowboarding/Slopestyle)

• Jamie Anderson (Snowboarding/Slopestyle)

• Chloe Kim (Snowboarding/Halfpipe)

• Shaun White (Snowboarding/Halfpipe)

• Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Skiing/Ladies' Giant Slalom)

• Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall (Cross Country Skiing/Ladies' Team Sprint Free)

• David Wise (Freestyle Skiing/Men's Ski Halfpipe)

• Women's Hockey

• Men's Curling

Silver (8)

• Chris Mazdzer (Luge/Men's Singles)

• John-Henry Krueger (Short Track Speed Skating/1,000 meters)

• Nick Goepper (Freestyle Skiing/Slopestyle)

• Elana Meyers Taylor/Lauren Gibbs (Bobsleigh/Women)

• Jamie Anderson (Snowboard/Ladies' Big Air)

• Alex Ferreira (Freestyle Skiing/Men's Ski Halfpipe)

• Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Skiing/Ladies' Alpine Combined)

• Kyle Mack (Snowboard/Men's Big Air)

Bronze (6)

• Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon, Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu, Alexa Scimeca Knierim, Chris Knierim, Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani (Figure Skating/Team Event)

• Arielle Gold (Snowboarding/Halfpipe)

• Brita Sigourney (Freestyle Skiing/Halfpipe)

• Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (Figure Skating/Ice Dance)

• Lindsey Vonn (Alpine Skiing/Downhill)

• Heather Bergsma, Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello, Carlijn Schoutens (Speed Skating/Ladies' Team Pursuit)