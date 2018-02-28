United States Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun has resigned, citing health concerns, in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. Several gymnasts who gave victim impact statements at Nassar's sentencing called for action against the USOC.

Earlier this month Sentaors Jeanne Shaheen and Joni Ernst called on Blackmun to step down after the Wall Street Journal reported that in 2015, Blackum was informed by a former USA Gymnastics chief executive of sexual assault allegations against Nassar. USA Gymnastics then reported Nassar to the FBI.

Blackmun has worked for the USOC for eight years and was part of several bids by the United States to try and bring the Olympics back on American soil. The United States will host the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

“Serving the USOC and its many stakeholders and working with our board, our professional staff and many others who support the Olympic and Paralympic movements has not only been immensely rewarding, it has been an honor and the highlight of my professional life,” said Blackmun. “I am proud of what we have achieved as a team and am confident that Susanne will help the USOC continue to embody the Olympic spirit and champion Team USA athletes during this transition.”

USOC board member Susanne Lyons will serve as the interim CEO.

Blackmun is also undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. USOC chairman Larry Probst mentioned Blackmun's health as the reason for appointing new leadership. The announcement came as part of a release by the USOC on "additional reforms and new initiatives designed to protect athletes from abuse and respond quickly and effectively when issues surface."

“Given Scott’s current health situation, we have mutually agreed it is in the best interest of both Scott and the USOC that we identify new leadership so that we can immediately address the urgent initiatives ahead of us,” USOC Chairman Larry Probst said in a statement. “The USOC is at a critical point in its history. The important work that Scott started needs to continue and will require especially vigorous attention in light of Larry Nassar’s decades-long abuse of athletes affiliated with USA Gymnastics. We will be working with key stakeholders to help identify a permanent successor to Scott. In the meantime, I am confident that Susanne is the right person to help us navigate this critical transition period.”