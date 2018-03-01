The Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened an internal review over their handling of sexual-abuse allegations against former U.S. Gymnastics and Michigan State team doctor Larry Nassar, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Multiple gymnasts had filed complaints against Nassar early as 2015 and the bureau wants to know why it took more than a year before they started to investigate Nassar.

According to the report, the FBI started looking into the allegations in July 2015 and interview one of the victims over the phone.

The internal review is being conducted by the Inspection Division in Washington, D.C., who are charged with probing allegations of employee misconduct at the bureau.

Nassar was sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault, to go along with a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault in Eaton County, Michigan with another 60–year sentence on federal child-pornography charges

The impact on USA Gymnastics has been swift, as the entire board of directors resigned and the organization has cut ties with the famed Karolyi Ranch in Texas, a site where some of the gymnasts say Nassar assaulted them.

USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny also resigned under pressure. This week, Scott Blackmun, he chief executive of the U.S. Olympic Committee also resigned.