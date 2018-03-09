OFTERSCHWANG, Germany (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won her second straight overall World Cup title, finishing third in a giant slalom on Friday.

Ranked fourth after the opening run, the Olympic GS champion from the United States improved a spot and trailed winner Ragnhild Mowinckel by 0.74 seconds. It was the Norwegian’s first career win.

Even before her final run, Shiffrin was guaranteed the crystal globe as her only remaining rival, Wendy Holdener, failed to get the win or second place she needed to maintain her mathematical title chance.

The Swiss skier finished 14th. With five events remaining,

Shiffrin holds an insurmountable 603-points lead over Holdener in the overall standings.

Shiffrin is the second American female skier to win multiple overall titles. Lindsey Vonn won the sport’s most coveted prize four times.