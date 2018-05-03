Michigan State to NCAA: Larry Nassar Sexually Assaulted 25 Student-Athletes

Michigan State in letter to NCAA: Larry Nassar sexually assaulted 25 student-athletes, but broke no NCAA rules.

By Scooby Axson
May 03, 2018

Michigan State told the NCAA that former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually assaulted at least 25 student-athletes.

According to the Lansing State Journal, the NCAA sent the school a letter about potential rules violations related to Nassar alleged crimes.

Michigan State responded to the NCAA's vice president of enforcement saying that there were no violations, including investigations by the Michigan Attorney General's Office, U.S. Congress and the U.S. Department of Education.

"I trust that you will see that the University is in no way attempting to sidestep the issues facing it, and that if the University had any reason to believe the criminal conduct of Nassar also implicated NCAA rules violations, the University would accept responsibility in that area as well," attorney Mike Glazier wrote in the letter,

Glazier added that Nassar's criminal conduct was "abhorrent and a violation of every standard of conduct expected of university of employees."

Nassar was sentenced up to 175 years on Michigan state charges of sexual assault, to go along with a sentence of 40 to 125 years in prison on three counts of sexual assault with another 60–year sentence on federal child-pornography charges.

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)