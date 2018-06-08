Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky Signs 1st Deal Since Going Pro

Five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky has signed with swimwear company TYR in her first endorsement deal since turning pro.

By Associated Press
June 08, 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky has signed with swimwear company TYR in her first endorsement deal since turning pro.

The California company said Friday the deal “represents the most lucrative partnership in the history of the swim industry.” No terms were announced.

Ledecky says she wants to grow the sport and will work with the company toward that end. She is competing in Santa Clara this weekend in a Pro Swim Series meet sponsored by TYR.

The 21-year-old Stanford student has broken 14 world records and has won six Olympic medals. She’s been named World Swimmer of the Year four times.

TYR is based in Huntington Beach. Other Olympians sponsored by the company include Ryan Lochte, Matt Grevers and Dana Vollmer.

