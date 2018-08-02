It takes a superhero to knock an Olympic champion off the record books.

And one nicknamed "Superman" just did that this weekend.

Clark Kent Apuada, 10, broke Phelps' record set in the 100-meter butterfly in 1995 (1:10.48) at the Far West International Championship on Saturday in California. Apuda broke the record by going a full second faster at 1:09.38.

Phelps was also 10 years old when he set the record.

According to CNN, Apuada has only been swimming competitively for four years, and he's already impressing his coaches.

"This kid is unlike any other young man that I've ever coached," Apuada's coach Dia Riana told CNN. "He's always stood out, he's just, he's kind of a savant of sorts."

For now Apuada is out there having fun in the pool.

"I love swimming because I have a lot of people supporting me and my coaches are always there for me and my parents are always there," Apuada told CNN.

Since setting that record in 1995, Phelps has become the most decorated Olympian of all time, winning 28 medals, with an all-time record of 23 gold.