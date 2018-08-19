In her second competition since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Simone Biles claims her fifth national all-around title.
Simone Biles has made history, again.
The 21-year-old Olympic champion won the U.S. national all-around title on Sunday night in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The victory makes Biles the only woman to ever win five national all-around titles, earning four consecutive titles from 2013-'16 before this year's return.
BREAKING: @Simone_Biles is the FIRST woman to win FIVE U.S. all-around titles. 🏆 #USGymChamps #SCS2018 pic.twitter.com/hfBGxzy171— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 20, 2018
In addition to her all-around win, Biles also won all four event titles.
This concludes "@Simone_Biles winning events at #USGymChamps: a thread."— U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) August 20, 2018
Yes, she won EVERY. SINGLE. EVENT. 😮 #SCS2018 pic.twitter.com/0lv0Kr2vkg
She is the first to win all five gold medals since 1994. Biles took 23 months off from competing after the 2016 Olympic games in Rio. Her return to the U.S. Gymnastics Championships this weekend was just her second competition back after the U.S. Classic earlier this summer, which she also won.
With the win, Biles also becomes the oldest women's all-around champion since 1971.
Her two-day all-around score of 119.850 was 6.55 points ahead of the runner-up, Morgan Hurd, who was the 2017 World all-around champion in Biles' absence. Biles six-plus point win is the largest margin since the perfect-10 system was overhauled in 2006.
Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history. See full results here.