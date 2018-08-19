Simone Biles has made history, again.

The 21-year-old Olympic champion won the U.S. national all-around title on Sunday night in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The victory makes Biles the only woman to ever win five national all-around titles, earning four consecutive titles from 2013-'16 before this year's return.

In addition to her all-around win, Biles also won all four event titles.

She is the first to win all five gold medals since 1994. Biles took 23 months off from competing after the 2016 Olympic games in Rio. Her return to the U.S. Gymnastics Championships this weekend was just her second competition back after the U.S. Classic earlier this summer, which she also won.

With the win, Biles also becomes the oldest women's all-around champion since 1971.

Her two-day all-around score of 119.850 was 6.55 points ahead of the runner-up, Morgan Hurd, who was the 2017 World all-around champion in Biles' absence. Biles six-plus point win is the largest margin since the perfect-10 system was overhauled in 2006.

Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history. See full results here.