Simone Biles Becomes First Woman to Win Five U.S. All-Around Titles, Sweeps U.S. Championships

In her second competition since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Simone Biles claims her fifth national all-around title.

By Emily Caron
August 19, 2018

Simone Biles has made history, again. 

The 21-year-old Olympic champion won the U.S. national all-around title on Sunday night in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The victory makes Biles the only woman to ever win five national all-around titles, earning four consecutive titles from 2013-'16 before this year's return. 

In addition to her all-around win, Biles also won all four event titles. 

She is the first to win all five gold medals since 1994. Biles took 23 months off from competing after the 2016 Olympic games in Rio. Her return to the U.S. Gymnastics Championships this weekend was just her second competition back after the U.S. Classic earlier this summer, which she also won.

With the win, Biles also becomes the oldest women's all-around champion since 1971. 

Her two-day all-around score of 119.850 was 6.55 points ahead of the runner-up, Morgan Hurd, who was the 2017 World all-around champion in Biles' absence. Biles six-plus point win is the largest margin since the perfect-10 system was overhauled in 2006. 

Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history. See full results here

You May Like

More Olympics

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)