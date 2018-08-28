Larry Nassar Loses Appeal Of Sexual Abuse Sentence

Larry Nassar's bid for new sentence rejected: "This is not Burger King," Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said. "He will not have it his way."

By Scooby Axson
August 28, 2018

A Michigan judge denied a request made by former USA gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar for a new sentence after he was convicted of sexual assault in January.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina says she made the right call in the sentence.

Aguilina's ruling on Monday came after the Court of Appeals refused a motion by Nassar's lawyers to stop the proceedings. Nassar was sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison on seven first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Nassar claimed Aquilina was "admittedly not an unbiased and impartial judge" after Aqualina commented, "I just signed your death warrant" in handing down the punishment.

Aqualina countered that Nassar's appellate lawyers agreed to the deal and there will be no re-sentencing in the case.

"This is not Burger King," Aquilina said. "He will not have it his way."

"He has continued to show a lack of remorse, a lack of any ability to be reformed. Society will not be protected if he is ever outside of a prison facility."

The 55-year-old Nassar also received a 60-year sentence on federal child-pornography charges and was recently shipped out of a federal penitentiary in Tucson, Ariz. after being released into general population amid claims that he was assaulted by fellow inmates.

According to The Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Nassar is currently at United States Penitentiary, Coleman, a high-level security facility located in Sumterville, Fla.

