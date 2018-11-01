Beyonce and Jay-Z got into the Olympic spirit this Halloween, dressing as a pair of iconic gold-medal-winning track stars.

Beyonce channeled 1980's legend Florence Griffith Joyner, who won three gold medals in the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Jay-Z went a little older with his costume, dressing as 1968 Mexico City gold medalist Tommy Smith. The 48-year-old rapper recreated Smith's raised fist during the 1968 medal ceremony, an image that remains famous today.

Joyner and Smith combined for four gold medals in their career. As for Beyonce and Jay-Z, the star couple has combined to win 43 Grammy awards since 1998.