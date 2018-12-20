Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Gives Birth to Daughter, Plans to go for 2020 Olympics

Felix and her husband, Kenneth, welcomed their newborn daughter Camryn on Nov. 28.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 20, 2018

Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix will attempt to go for a fifth Olympics but Tokyo 2020 would be her first as a mother.

In a story for espnW on Thursday, Felix announced the birth of her daughter Camryn, born Nov. 28, publicly for the first time. Felix wrote that she had the announcement planned, but complications dictated an emergency C-section at 32 weeks. Camryn remains in the NICU but, according to Felix, is doing well.

"It's amazing how quickly your priorities change in moments like this," Felix wrote. "At that point, the only thing I cared about was that my daughter, Camryn, was OK. I didn't care if I ever ran track again. I was just praying that she would be OK."

Felix raced twice during the outdoor season but her slower times had many thinking that she was injured. In Thursday's announcement, Felix clarified that she was in fact eight and nine weeks pregnant at each race, respectively.

Already the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, Felix says she plans to pursue a fifth Olympic Games. Besides her six Olympic gold medals, and three more silver medals, Felix is an 11-time world champion and 16-time world medalist. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Felix sprinted her way to three medals, two golds and one silver.

"One of the lessons I've learned on this journey is that you can't control any of this. You can only control how you react to it," Felix said. "I choose to be grateful for what I have and do my best every day to hold on to it. I know what I'm living for and what matters to me. I'm not just running to win the most medals anymore. I'm not pushing myself because that's what everyone expects of me."

"If I come back and I'm just not the same, if I can't make a fifth Olympic team, I'm gonna know that I fought, that I was determined, and that I gave it my absolute all," Felix added. "And if it doesn't end up the way I imagined in my head, it'll be OK. I just have to go for it, because that's just simply who we are now."

      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)