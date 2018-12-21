COURCHEVEL, France — Mikaela Shiffrin appears unstoppable.

The American skier won a giant slalom on Friday for her fourth successive World Cup win. Shiffrin sat out the races in Val Gardena to rest up for a big block of technical events, her specialty.

With her 49th career victory, a third straight season-long overall title appears inevitable.

Shiffrin became the youngest female skier to reach 49 World Cup wins, and she could reach the half-century mark in Saturday’s slalom. She is undefeated in her trademark event since finishing a surprising fourth at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

“Today was a great way to start this weekend ... but I didn’t get a lot of slalom training (the past few days), so I’m just going to move my feet quick and see what happens,” Shiffrin said with a laugh.

If she wins on Saturday she will match the all-time record, held by Austria’s Marlies Schild, of 35 World Cup slalom victories.