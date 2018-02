The 2018 Winter Olympics begin in Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 8 in PyeongChang, South Korea.

For two weeks, the Winter Games will be packed with excitement and intense competition in various sports like snowboarding, curling and skiing.

The Games will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across the networks of NBA Universal. Each event will also be available for live-stream and on-demand on NBCOlympics.com and via the NBC Sports app.

Sports Illustrated put together a complete schedule of events so viewers can set time aside to watch some of their favorite events. Check out the schedule below. All times are EST. Bolded times indicate when medals will be awarded.

Friday, Feb. 9 (Day 1)

Day 1 of the Winter Games will feature the Opening Ceremony at the open-air Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. The well-documented torch relay will potential showcase Olympic figure skating champion Yuna Kim, who retired after the 2014 games in Sochi. Kim, a PyeongChang 2018 ambassador, campaigned for the country's 2011 bid resulting in the IOC members voting PyeongChang as the host city over Munich and Annecy.

Those anxious to get a head start should tune in on Wednesday, Feb. 7 to see mixed doubles curling and Thursday, Feb. 8 for the team figure skating event.

Saturday, Feb. 10 (Day 2)

Time Sport Event 2:15 a.m. Cross-country ski Women's 15 km skiathlon 2:40 a.m. Hockey Women's group B preliminary: Japan vs. Sweden 5:00 a.m. Short track speed skating Men's 1500m, Women's 500m, Women's 3000m 5:10 a.m. Luge Men's singles runs 1-2 6:00 a.m. Speed skating Women's 3000m 6:05 a.m. Curling Mixed doubles: Round-robin 6:15 a.m. Biathlon Women's 7.5 km sprint 7:10 a.m. Hockey Women's group B preliminary: Switzerland vs. South Korea 7:35 a.m. Ski jumping Men's individual normal hill final 7:05 p.m. Curling Mixed doubles: Round-robin 8:00 p.m. Snowboarding Men's snowboard slopestyle final 8:00 p.m. Figure skating Team event: Short dance, ladies short, pairs free 9:00 p.m. Alpine skiing Alpine skiing men's downhill 11:30 p.m. Snowboarding Women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying

Sunday, Feb. 11 (Day 3)

Time Sport Event 1:15 a.m. Cross-country ski Men's 30 km skiathlon 2:00 a.m. Speed skating Men's 5000m 2:40 a.m. Hockey Women's group A preliminary: United States vs. Finland 4:50 a.m. Luge Men's singles runs 3-4 5:30 a.m. Freestyle skiing Women's moguls qualifying round 2 6:05 a.m. Curling Mixed doubles: Round-robin 6:15 a.m. Biathlon Men's 10 km sprint 7:00 a.m. Freestyle skiing Women's moguls final 7:10 a.m. Hockey Women's group A preliminary: Russia vs. Canada 7:05 p.m. Curling Mixed doubles: Semifinal 1 8:00 p.m. Snowboarding Women's snowboard slopestyle final 8:00 p.m. Figure skating Team event: Men's & ladies free skate, free dance 8:15 p.m. Alpine skiing Alpine skiing women's giant slalom run 1 11:30 p.m. Snowboarding Women's snowboard halfpipe qualifying 11:45 p.m. Alpine skiing Alpine skiing women's giant slalom run 2

Sunday, Feb. 11 (Day 3)

Time Sport Event 2:40 a.m. Hockey Women's group B preliminary: Japan vs. Switzerland 5:10 a.m. Biathlon Women's 10 km pursuit 5:30 a.m. Freestyle skiing Men's moguls qualifying round 2 5:50 a.m. Luge Women's singles: Runs 1-2 6:05 a.m. Curling Mixed doubles: Semifinal 2 7:00 a.m. Biathlon Men's 12.5 km pursuit 7:00 a.m. Freestyle skiing Men's moguls final 7:10 a.m. Hockey Women's group B preliminary: Sweden vs. South Korea 7:30 a.m. Speed skating Women's 1500m 7:50 a.m. Ski jumping Women's individual normal hill final 7:05 p.m. Curling Mixed doubles: Bronze medal match 8:00 p.m. Snowboarding Women's snowboard halfpipe final 9:30 p.m. Alpine skiing Men's alpine combined run 1 11:00 p.m. Snowboarding Men's snowboard halfpipe qualifying

Monday, Feb. 12 (Day 4)

Time Sport Event 2:40 a.m. Hockey Women's group B preliminary: Japan vs. Switzerland 5:10 a.m. Biathlon Women's 10 km pursuit 5:30 a.m. Freestyle skiing Men's moguls qualifying round 2 5:50 a.m. Luge Women's singles: Runs 1-2 6:05 a.m. Curling Mixed doubles: Semifinal 2 7:00 a.m. Biathlon Men's 12.5 km pursuit 7:00 a.m. Freestyle skiing Men's moguls final 7:10 a.m. Hockey Women's group B preliminary: Sweden vs. South Korea 7:30 a.m. Speed skating Women's 1500m 7:50 a.m. Ski jumping Women's individual normal hill final 7:05 p.m. Curling Mixed doubles: Bronze medal match 8:00 p.m. Snowboarding Women's snowboard halfpipe final 9:30 p.m. Alpine skiing Men's alpine combined run 1 11:00 p.m. Snowboarding Men's snowboard halfpipe qualifying

Tuesday, Feb. 13 (Day 5)

Time Sport Event 1:00 a.m. Alpine skiing Men's alpine combined run 2 2:40 a.m. Hockey Women's group A preliminary: Canada vs. Finland 3:30 a.m. Cross-country skiing Men's/women's individual sprint qualifying 5:00 a.m. Short track speed skating Women's 500m, Men's 1000m, Men's 5000m 5:30 a.m. Luge Women's singles runs 3-4 6:00 a.m. Cross-country skiing Men's/women's individual sprint heats and finals 6:00 a.m. Speed skating Men's 1500m 6:05 a.m. Curling Mixed doubles: Gold medal match 7:10 a.m. Hockey Women's group A preliminary: United States vs. Russia 7:05 p.m. Curling Men's: Round-robin 8:00 p.m. Figure skating Pairs short program 8:15 p.m. Alpine skiing Alpine skiing women's slalom run 1 8:30 p.m. Snowboarding Men's snowboard halfpipe final 10:10 p.m. Hockey Women's group B preliminary: Sweden vs. Switzerland 11:45 p.m. Alpiine skiing Alpine skiing women's slalom run 2